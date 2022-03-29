Providence Catholic High School Names New Principal for 2022

Fr. John Merkelis, OSA, President of Providence Catholic High School has named Mr. Paul Houston as Principal of the school beginning July 1, 2022. “After a rigorous national search, we have chosen the very best candidate for the job. Mr. Houston comes to us with the necessary administrative and educational experience required to lead our school community. In addition, we’re delighted that Mr. Houston happens to be one of our own. He is a former teacher and administrator at PCHS,” said Merkelis.
With over thirty-three years of experience at the high school level, Mr. Houston is both an accomplished administrator and educator with a strong work ethic. He is tirelessly dedicated to the academic achievement of students and committed to their social, emotional and spiritual growth.
Mr. Houston began his career at Providence Catholic in 1989 as a teacher and Director of Student Activities. In 1997, he continued his career at Lyons Township High School as Assistant Principal and most recently served as their Global Studies Division Chairman, supervising and evaluating teachers and developing curricula.
“Being named Principal of Providence is a great honor and I embrace the opportunity to work closely with the staff, as well as the students and their families to advance the school’s mission. I know what a special place Providence truly is, and I am humbled to return to the place where I began my career. I’m blessed to have spent those first seven years at Providence Catholic where the Augustinian core values of truth, unity, and love provided a foundation that led to many successful and rewarding years at the high school level,” said Mr. Houston.
Mr. Houston holds an M.A. in Educational Administration from Governors State University and a B.A. in History from the College of St. Francis.
Providence HS press release