R. Kelly Expected In Court Today On Sex Abuse Charges
(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Music superstar R. Kelly is expected to appear in court today in Chicago on sex abuse charges. Prosecutors could tell the judge which of the criminal cases against the troubled singer they will go after first. Kelly is charged with several counts of sexual abuse against underage girls. He also faces separate federal charges including child pornography and enticement of a minor. Kelly was charged last February after the release of the documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Last month, a judge set a trial date for September 14th.