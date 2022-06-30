      Weather Alert

R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison In New York

Jun 30, 2022 @ 5:24am
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly and his attorney Jennifer Bonjean, left, appear during his sentencing hearing in federal court, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in New York. The former R&B superstar was convicted of racketeering and other crimes. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)

R. Kelly is receiving a 30-year prison sentence in his New York case. The singer from Chicago was sentenced yesterday after being convicted last September in Brooklyn on federal racketeering and other charges that accuse him of recruiting women and minors for sex. He plans to appeal his conviction. The sentence comes as Kelly’s federal trial in Chicago on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges is scheduled to begin August 15th. The R&B star also faces prostitution charges in Minnesota.

Popular Posts
Domestic Disturbance Leads to Man's Death, Involuntary Manslaughter Charge
Chicago Man Charged in Deadly Shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook
NorthPoint Construction Disrupts Noel Road Homes
Governor Pritzker Expands State License Plate Options to Include Chicago Sky, Red Stars and Fire
Taste Of Joliet Happening This Weekend At Joliet Memorial Stadium Which has A New Name
Connect With Us Listen To Us On