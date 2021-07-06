      Weather Alert

R. Kelly’s New Lawyers Seek Another Delay In New York Trial

Jul 6, 2021 @ 10:18am
FILE - In this June 6, 2019, file photo, musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago. Lifetime is readying a follow-up series to "Surviving R. Kelly" called “Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning” with one major difference: This time, R Kelly will be behind bars when it airs. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

R. Kelly’s new lawyers are seeking another delay in his racketeering trial in New York City. In a letter sent yesterday to a federal judge, Kelly’s attorneys said they haven’t been able to meet with the singer because he is under a 14-day quarantine after being transferred from Chicago. They also argue they were hired just two weeks ago. Kelly is set to go to trial in August in Brooklyn on charges accusing him of recruiting women and underage girls for sex. His sex abuse trial in Chicago is scheduled for September.

Popular Posts
Evacuation Order Extended in Morris
City of Lockport Annual Fireworks Show On July 3rd
SHOCKING VIDEO: Watch a Pursuit in Joliet Involving a Stolen Ambulance
Plainfield Man Dies Following Submerged Vehicle In Retention Pond In Joliet
California fireworks explosion caused $3.2 million in damage
Connect With Us Listen To Us On