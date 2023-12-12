Raoul’s Office Charges DuPage Co Man With Selling Ghost Guns
December 12, 2023 11:33AM CST
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office is charging a DuPage County man with selling ghost guns. Raoul’s indictment claims Jeffrey Levander agreed to sell two unserialized firearms, a machine gun conversion device and a spring-loaded knife to an undercover investigator in three separate sales in suburban Cook and DuPage counties the past two months. A machine gun conversion device makes a semi-automatic firearm capable of fully-automatic fire.