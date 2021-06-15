      Weather Alert

Relative Takes Family Member Hostage In Bolingbrook

Jun 15, 2021 @ 10:55am
Bolingbrook/md

Scary night for a Bolingbrook family. On June 15th, 2021, at 3:30 am, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Raven Drive for a 9-1-1 call stating a family member, who does not reside in the home, broke into the residence. The caller stated the offender appeared to have an explosive device.

 

The offender took the phone and informed dispatch he had taken the family members hostage and had a bomb. Officers arrived on scene and began negotiations. The family members were able to flee the home and during the escape officers were able to take the offender into custody.

 

The offender was transported to an area hospital for a mental crisis evaluation. Officers are working with the DuPage County Bomb Squad and the incident is under investigation.

Bolingbrook Police Department Press Release

Popular Posts
Go Fund Me Page Set Up For Wife Of Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Was On I-80 When Crash Happened
25-Year-Old Joliet Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident
Body Discovered at Bolingbrook Truck Stop
Road Rage Incident In Frankfort Arrest
Will County Coroner's Office Identify Victim In Motorcycle Crash
Connect With Us Listen To Us On