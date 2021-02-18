Rep. Adam Kinzinger Named to the 2021 TIME100 List
Yesterday, TIME named Congressman Adam Kinzinger (IL-16) to the 2021 TIME100 Next list for his efforts in shaping the future of politics and defining the next generation of leadership.
An expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world, ‘TIME100 Next’ highlights 100 emerging leaders who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science and activism, and more. The full list and related tributes will appear in the March 1/March 8 issue of TIME, available on newsstands on Friday, February 19 and online at time.com/next.
Upon receiving this news, Congressman Kinzinger shared the following statement:
“I’m humbled by this recognition and honored to be named to TIME’s annual list of influential people for 2021. We need leadership in this country, and we need our leadership to be truthful. Our political environment has become toxic, plagued by anger and cheap partisan attacks. We need to move beyond the personality politics and put our country first with integrity and principles. I’m committed to exposing the lies and conspiracy theories that have been perpetuated widely across the country and being honest with the American people about what’s at stake here. We have to see the humanity in each other again.
“I’m optimistic about the opportunities we have to turn the tide in our party, and believe we can reestablish a healthy democracy for the future.”
More on the TIME100 list, along with other nominees, can be found by following TIME on social media via #TIME100NEXT and by visiting the TIME website