Repairs to Ceiling of Lockport High School to Extend Into Spring

December 19, 2023 12:29PM CST
Repairs to Ceiling of Lockport High School to Extend Into Spring
Officials with Lockport Township High School’s central campus say repairs to the ceiling that collapsed last month will extend into spring. Architectural experts the district hired say up to four percent of the school’s ceilings pose a high risk while more than 30 percent pose up to a medium risk. On November first, officials say plaster from a ceiling fell in a classroom on the third floor. The 900 freshmen who attend Lockport High School have been transferred to Lincoln-Way North while repairs are made.

