Republic Service Bulk/Yard Waste Pickup Suspended in Crest Hill
This is to advise the residents of the City of Crest Hill, that due to the Coronaviris Pandemic, Republic Services, effective March 30, 2020, until further notice, for the health and safety of their employees, community, and customers will be suspending yard waste pick-up and bulk waste pick-up. They will only accept garbage and recycling containers and drivers will not leave their vehicles to pick up waste outside of the cart. For those customers who do not have carted service they will accept waste placed in bags only that do not exceed 50lbs. Please contact Republic Services directly with any questions at 815-723-3200.