Residents displaced after structure fire in Joliet

The Joliet Fire Department is sharing details after a fire on Sunday morning. It was at 10:42 am that the Joliet Fire Department responded to 1100 Parkwood Drive for a report of a house fire.

WJOL has been told that the first units arrived within four minutes of the call and were met with light smoke coming from the roof. Crews had also been told that a resident may still be inside the house.

A quick search of the house determined that all the residents were able to get out of the building without firefighter assistance. The fire was declared under control at 10:42.

Residents from two of the building’s apartment units were displaced as a result of fire and water damage to the structure. There were no injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.