Rezin celebrates passage of Honor and Remember Flag legislation with Gold Star Families

On Saturday, June 17, State Senator Sue Rezin (R-Morris) attended the 20th anniversary of the Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles. After the Freedom Run concluded, Sen. Rezin attended the Gold Star Family luncheon, where she spoke about the recent passage of legislation that officially recognized the Honor and Remember Flag by the state.

“Each fallen hero has their own unique story, and their loss leaves a void within their loved ones that can never truly be filled,” said Sen. Rezin. “Despite this void, their legacy lives on in the hearts of those they left behind. Their legacies remain a constant bond that holds the Gold Star Family community together.”

Each year on the 3rd Saturday of June, the 30-mile-long Illinois Motorcycle Freedom Run starts at Grundy County Fairgrounds in Morris and ends at the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles. Once arrived at the Memorial, an honor and remembrance ceremony is held. Gold Star Family members throughout the state and nation attend the ceremony each year.

Senate Bill 1072, which was filed by Sen. Rezin, designates the Honor and Remember Flag as the official State symbol of concern for and commitment to honoring and remembering the lives of all members of the United States armed forces who have lost their lives while serving or as a result of service and their families. Senate Bill 1072 received unanimous support in both chambers of the General Assembly and awaits the Governor’s signature.