Rialto Square Theatre Announces Miranda Sings Rescheduled For The Fall

Jan 11, 2021 @ 9:31am
Courtesy Rialto Square Theatre

Miranda Sings, originally scheduled for March 22, 2020 and postponed for August 29, 2020 and April 10, 2021, has been rescheduled to October 23, 2021.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored at the October 23, 2021 show. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled show date, please contact your point of purchase for a refund. Refunds will be available for 30 days, through February 8, 2021.

Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster can be refunded through the Ticketmaster website, while tickets purchased at the Rialto box office will need to be mailed back to the box office to process the refund. Tickets should be mailed to:

Attn: Box Office
15 E Van Buren St.
Joliet, IL 60432

