      Weather Alert

Richard Irvin Blasts Gov. Criminal Justice Reforms For Officers Deaths

Feb 4, 2022 @ 11:29am

Illinois governor candidate Richard Irvin is blaming the state’s sweeping criminal justice reforms for playing a role in the deaths of law enforcement officers in Illinois over the past year. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, the Mayor of Aurora said eight officers have been killed in the line of duty since that bill was signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Republican contender is painting Pritzker and Democrats as soft on crime. His comments comes more than two weeks after he formally launched his bid for the June 28th GOP primary nomination.

Popular Posts
Here is a list of snow totals expected by 3pm Today
Two Arrested After Armed Robbery in Joliet
Victim Identified Following Joliet Township Shooting
Soft Opening for Portillo's Pick Up in Joliet
Schools E-Learning Day Or Closed Plus Troy Township Offices And Joliet Library Closed
Connect With Us Listen To Us On