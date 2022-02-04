Richard Irvin Blasts Gov. Criminal Justice Reforms For Officers Deaths

Illinois governor candidate Richard Irvin is blaming the state’s sweeping criminal justice reforms for playing a role in the deaths of law enforcement officers in Illinois over the past year. Speaking to the Chicago Tribune, the Mayor of Aurora said eight officers have been killed in the line of duty since that bill was signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The Republican contender is painting Pritzker and Democrats as soft on crime. His comments comes more than two weeks after he formally launched his bid for the June 28th GOP primary nomination.