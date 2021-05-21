      Breaking News
Rittenhouse Makes First In-Person Court Appearance; Trial Set For Nov. 1

May 21, 2021 @ 1:16pm
In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in Antioch, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (Antioch Police Department via AP)

A man charged with killing two people last year during police brutality protests will go on trial later this year. Kyle Rittenhouse made his first in-person court appearance today and he’ll go on trial November 1st. Rittenhouse is accused of committing the crimes just after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. Rittenhouse also allegedly wounded one other person. He’s been out of jail on a two-million-dollar bail.

