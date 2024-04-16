Robert Tyrell Named Principal of the New Joliet Catholic School

Robert (Bob) Tyrell has been selected to serve as the first principal of the newly formed Catholic school in Joliet. Tyrell, who will begin July 1, was selected from among a pool of highly qualified candidates. The new school is being formed as the result of the targeted restructuring closings of the current St. Jude and St. Paul the Apostle parishes and schools. The official name of the newly formed parish and school will be announced soon.

An experienced educator and Joliet native, Tyrell is passionate about Catholic education and will bring 38 years of experience to this new role. He currently serves as principal at St. Jude School in Joliet, where he also graduated. Prior to St. Jude, he served in multiple leadership and teaching roles at Minooka Community High School.

Pastor Fr. Michael Lane will lead the new parish and school and is thrilled that Tyrell will serve in this role. “Bob’s experience, along with his steady presence, calm demeanor and unwavering commitment to Catholic education will be an asset to the new school community,” said Lane.

“I never imagined my educational journey would lead me back to this kind of opportunity,” said Tyrell. “There are so many great families who want their children to have an excellent education that is steeped in Catholic traditions. This is an exciting moment in our history as we chart a path forward.”

The new school will be located at 130 Woodlawn Avenue in Joliet. The school will open its doors with a new name in August 2024.

Applications for admissions to the new school are open. Questions about the application process may be sent to [email protected].

Press release