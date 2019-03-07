Rockford Shooting Suspect In Custody, Facing 1st Degree Murder Charge
By Monica DeSantis
|
Mar 7, 2019 @ 4:47 PM
file photo

A suspect is in custody and facing a charge of first degree murder in connection with the killing of a deputy in Rockford, Illinois.  Deputy Jacob Keltner was with a U.S. Marshals task force that was attempting to arrest suspect Floyd Brown at a hotel when Brown allegedly shot him.  Keltner later died from his injuries.  Brown fled the scene and crashed his car, leading to a standoff.  After hours of negotiation, he surrendered peacefully.  Brown now faces a federal murder charge that could result in the death penalty.

 

 

