Rockford Shooting Suspect In Custody, Facing 1st Degree Murder Charge

A suspect is in custody and facing a charge of first degree murder in connection with the killing of a deputy in Rockford, Illinois. Deputy Jacob Keltner was with a U.S. Marshals task force that was attempting to arrest suspect Floyd Brown at a hotel when Brown allegedly shot him. Keltner later died from his injuries. Brown fled the scene and crashed his car, leading to a standoff. After hours of negotiation, he surrendered peacefully. Brown now faces a federal murder charge that could result in the death penalty.