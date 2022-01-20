      Weather Alert

Romeoville And Naperville Exchange Club’s Ribfest Part Ways

Jan 20, 2022 @ 9:55am
Naperville's Ribfest

The Naperville Exchange Club’s Ribfest is leaving Romeoville without ever having an event there. Romeoville Mayor John Noak confirmed to WJOL that both Romeoville and the Exchange Club agreed to go their separate ways. The pandemic prevented Ribfest from occurring in Romeoville two years ago. Romeoville has plans to expand their summer entertainment lineup. Announcements coming soon. Romeoville has one of the largest suburban Independence Day celebrations with three fireworks displays simulcast on July 3rd. The village will expand their concert season to go from the spring to the fall with added concerts.

There are unconfirmed reports that the RibFest will be held in Wheaton at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

