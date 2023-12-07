1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Romeoville murder suspect had relationship with victim

December 7, 2023 3:50PM CST
Share
Romeoville murder suspect had relationship with victim
500 Block of Concord Avenue – Romeoville/md

Romeoville Police have shared an update into the murder of a family of four. It was on September 17 that Alberto Rolon, Zoralda Bartolomei and their two children were discovered shot to death at their home in the 500 block of Concord Avenue.  Authorities eventually identified Nathaniel Huey Jr. as a person of interest. Huey and his girlfriend, Ermalinda Palomo fled to Oklahoma. The two would be discovered by local authorities before attempting to flee. Their car would crash into a concrete barrier and police reported hearing two gunshots. Huey and Palomo would both die from gunshot wounds.

WJOL has been told that Huey and Zoralda Bartolomei were in a relationship together and that this relationship was known by Alberto Rolon and Ermalinda Palomo. Evidence also now shows that Palomo had prior knowledge of Huey’s intent to commit the murders and was involved in the planning, evening driving the vehicle to the crime scene. The investigation into the four murders continues.

Popular Posts

1

For A Second Time In A Week, A $1-Million Scratch Off Ticket Sold In South Suburbs
2

Huge Police Presence On The East Side Of Joliet, Roads Closed
3

Male Found Shot Multiple Times In Crest Hill
4

Five People Taken To The Hospital Of Which Four Are In Critical Condition Following Serious Crash In Joliet
5

Lockport Woman Crashes Into Bar In Manhattan

Recent Posts