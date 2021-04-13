Romeoville Police Department Presents a “Gun Buy-Back” Program
(CPD via AP)
The Romeoville Police Department will be conducting a “Gun Buy-Back” program in the village later this month. The event will allow anyone to turn in their weapons with no questions asked and washout penalty. The Romeoville Police will pay $60 cash on the spot for each weapon turned in. Weapons should be unloaded and placed in a bag or other container and transported in the trunk or rear area of your vehicle. If you are unfamiliar with weapons, do not try to unload it or tamper with it in any way. People wishing to participate in the program, but do not have a valid Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (F.O.I.D.) will be given amnesty during transport provided they travel in a direct route from their home to the drop off point. Once you arrive at the site, an officer will take possession of your weapon and no questions will be asked of the person turning in the weapon
The “Gun Buy-Back Program” will take place on Saturday, April 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Romeoville Police Department’s west entrance at 1050 W. Romeo Rd.