Safety Warning At NIU, Unverified Bomb Threat

February 26, 2024 10:01AM CST
Northern Illinois University in DeKalb Police are investigating an unverified bomb threat and active shooter threat at Barsema Hall. On the NIU website, “You will see a heavy police presence in the area as we investigate. Be prepared to take additional safety precautions and report any suspicious devices or persons you see by calling 911. Do not touch any suspicious backpacks, boxes, etc. The NIU Police is not mandating an evacuation at this time. Please don’t call 911 or 815-753-1212 for information as the NIU Police will provide updates via NIU SOCIAL or your NIU email account.”

The above alert was sent out at 8am. To read more click here.

