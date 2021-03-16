      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Salt Saves The Day In Plainfield Park District Fire

Mar 16, 2021 @ 7:46am

An early morning fire at a Plainfield Park brings out emergency vehicles.

A Plainfield Park district employee called the fire department this morning after discovering a park district truck on fire at the Four Seasons Park in Plainfield at Frontage Road and Lockport Street. Plainfield Police Sgt. Mike Fisher informing WJOL that no one was injured and that fire mostly likely was an electrical short.

WJOL has learned the fire started in the salt spreader. The box prevented the fire from spreading. The vehicle was last used yesterday afternoon during the late winter storm.

Popular Posts
2021 High School Football Broadcast Schedule
Your Vaccine Card Is Your Golden Ticket When Getting Your Second Vaccine Dose
Five Charged In Dupage Co. With Election Fraud
City of Lockport In The Driver Seat After Buying Former Texaco Refinery Land
Will County Community Health Welcomes New Provider in Monee