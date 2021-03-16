Salt Saves The Day In Plainfield Park District Fire
An early morning fire at a Plainfield Park brings out emergency vehicles.
A Plainfield Park district employee called the fire department this morning after discovering a park district truck on fire at the Four Seasons Park in Plainfield at Frontage Road and Lockport Street. Plainfield Police Sgt. Mike Fisher informing WJOL that no one was injured and that fire mostly likely was an electrical short.
WJOL has learned the fire started in the salt spreader. The box prevented the fire from spreading. The vehicle was last used yesterday afternoon during the late winter storm.