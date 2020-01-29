      Breaking News
Sandoval Pleads Guilty To Charges In Red-Light Camera Scheme

Jan 29, 2020 @ 11:47am
FILE - In this March 25, 2014 file photo, Illinois Sen. Martin Sandoval, D-Cicero, speaks during a news conference at the Illinois state Capitol, in Springfield, Ill. The Illinois Senate is urging Gov. Bruce Rauner to reject a presidential call to send National Guard troops to help secure the U.S.-Mexican border. The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 33-22 Thursday, April 12, 2018, to adopt a resolution urging the GOP governor not to comply if President Donald Trump makes a request. Sandoval sponsored the resolution a day after Rauner said he'd deploy troops if the Republican president asks. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

Former state Senator Martin Sandoval is admitting to taking more than 250-thousand-dollars in bribes in a red-light camera scheme. The longtime Chicago Democrat pleaded guilty yesterday to bribery and tax charges and agreed to cooperate in a federal investigation of public corruption. Sandoval took the bribes in return for using his official position as a state Senator to block legislation harmful to the red-light-camera industry. He accepted at least 70-thousand dollars from Chicago-based SafeSpeed to act as its protector in the state Senate.

