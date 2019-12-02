Santa Claus to Ride in Fire Truck through New Lenox Neighborhoods
The New Lenox Fire Protection District (NLFPD) and New Lenox Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 5097 (L5097) will be bringing Santa to town for two weekends during the month of December. On December 7 th and 14 th Santa will be riding through various neighborhoods throughout the New Lenox area in a fire engine.
“We are always looking for a fun way to give back, and the past couple of years bringing Santa to town has had such a great response from the community,” said Lt. Dan Vanek, President L5097. “We encourage the residents to step outside and wave to Santa and the firefighters as he is making his way through the neighborhoods!”
Below are the list of dates and subdivisions he will be visiting. Santa will be traveling through the neighborhoods beginning at 10 a.m.:
December 7: Heather Glen, Schoolhouse Manor, Liberty Square
December 14: Wood Street (Cedar to Haven), Pine Street (Haven to 4th), Sanctuary Point
“We are very happy to be able to do this for our community for the third year in a row,” stated Fire Chief Adam Riegel. “Any time we are able to bring Santa with us to an event, the excitement on children’s faces make it that much more special.” The parade routes are not exact, and every effort will be made to see as many neighborhoods as possible. The parade may also be delayed if there is an emergency call during the scheduled time. Follow along with Santa on the New Lenox Professional Firefighters’ Facebook page the days of the event to find out where he is and when he will be moving on to the next area.
For more information, contact the New Lenox Fire Protection District at (815) 463-4500. The primary mission of the New Lenox Fire and Ambulance Protection District is to provide a range of programs designed to protect the lives and property within New Lenox Village and Township from the effects for fires and sudden medical emergencies or exposure to dangerous conditions created by man or nature with professional, compassionate, and quality service.