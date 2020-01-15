Second Lion Death At Brookfield Zoo In Less Than Two Weeks
The Brookfield Zoo is mourning the loss of a second lion in less than two weeks. The zoo says animal care staff discovered 14-year-old lion Isis laying on the floor of her moat on Monday. Staff believes Isis fell and was injured. Despite intensive treatment, she was humanely euthanized. Her death comes 12 days after her mate, Zenda, was euthanized due to age-related issues.