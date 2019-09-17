Semi Crashes Off of Interstate 80 in Joliet
On Monday afternoon a semi accident on Interstate 80 caused severe delays for commuters. It was on Eastbound Interstate 80 at Midland that the truck in question was forced to swerve to avoid another truck that was involved in a separate accident. The swerving truck went over the viaduct and rolled down to Midland Avenue. Delays also took place on Interstate 80 as the semi lost its load of lumber and blocked the right lane for several hours. For more information on Interstate 80 and future safety features go to the change.org petition for Residents United for Safer Highways by clicking here.