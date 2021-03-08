Senator Meg Loughran Cappel Launched Art Contest
State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel
To give local students the opportunity to have their artwork displayed in the state capitol, State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel of Shorewood launched an art contest.
The art competition is open to all students in the 49th Legislative District, and will be divided into three categories: elementary, middle school and high school. All entries must include the student’s name, grade and school. Students can mail their artwork to 2009 S. Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586. The deadline to submit an entry is May 15.
After entries have been received, they will be narrowed down to the top three pieces in each category. Loughran Cappel will then post a poll on her official Facebook account, where students and residents will be able to choose the winners. The poll will close May 25 at 5 p.m. and the winners will be announced shortly after. The winners will have their work displayed in Loughran Cappel’s Springfield office for the next year.
For questions related to the art contest, Loughran Cappel encourages residents to call her office at (815) 267-6119 or visit www.senatorloughrancappel.com to submit questions via email.