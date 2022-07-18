      Weather Alert

Several Hospitalized After Crash in Joliet on Monday Morning

Jul 18, 2022 @ 2:53pm
Crash at Ingalls and Hosmer in Joliet/ss

Several individuals have been hospitalized after a traffic crash in Joliet on Monday morning. At 8:10 a.m. a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 16-year-old from Shorewood was exiting a driveway in the 1100 block of Ingalls Avenue. The Jetta attempted to turn onto Ingalls, at which time the driver collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle causing the driver, a 37 year-old from Crest Hill, to roll onto the hood of the Jetta. The female passenger was ejected from the bike as a result of the crash.

The female passenger of the motorcycle was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with critical injuries. The male driver of the motorcycle was also transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with a leg injury. The occupants of the Jetta were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Popular Posts
Victim in Fatal Crest Hill Shooting Identified as 32-year-old Bolingbrook Man
Armed Suspects Arrested Early This Morning In Joliet Neighborhood
Early morning chase by Joliet Police includes drones and K-9s
Joliet Man Accused of Abusing Ex-Girlfriend During Home Invasion
Joliet Police Arrest Man After Two Incidents at Pilcher Park
Connect With Us Listen To Us On