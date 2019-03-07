Several Northwestern Workers Were Fired For Improperly Looking At Smollet’s Records

Several Northwestern Hospital workers may have been terminated for looking through the medical records of Empire actor Jussie Smollett. The entertainer was treated at the medical center’s emergency room in January after he claimed he was attacked by two men in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. One of the nurses says it was a misunderstanding and claims she never even accessed Smollett’s chart. She’s appealing and believes others may have been terminated for just scrolling past the star’s name also. Meanwhile, Chicago police charged Smollett with felony disorderly conduct and claim he staged the attack as a publicity stunt because he was upset with his salary.