1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Severe Weather Hits Chicago Area

July 13, 2023 6:55PM CDT
Share
Severe Weather Hits Chicago Area
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Cleanup is underway after severe hit the Chicagoland area.  The National Weather Service says multiple tornadoes touched down last night in the region, including one near O’Hare Airport.  That briefly grounded all flights at O’Hare and Midway airports.  Storm damage was confirmed in the western suburbs, including Countryside, Elgin and Lily Lake.  There was damage to cars and buildings and downed fences and trees, but there is no word of any injuries. 

Popular Posts

1

Illinois' New Laws Went Into Effect On July 1st
2

DNA Confirms Bones Found Earlier This Year In Will County Are that of Missing Joliet Man From A Decade Ago
3

Dangerous Situation Along Route 53 in Joliet As Concrete Trucks Make A U-Turn Near Construction Site
4

Wrong-Way Driver In I-55 Double Fatal Still In The Hospital
5

SNAP Customers Who Lost Food Due To Power Outages Could Get Replacement Benefits

Recent Posts