Sheriff’s Office Accepting Applications for Deputies

The Will County Sheriff’s Office, Merit Commission, is now accepting applications for deputy sheriff. Applications must be downloaded from the Sheriff’s website at: www.willcosheriff.org.

Deadline to apply is May 8, 2024

Written Test Date (electronically from your location) is May 13 to May 17, 2024.

Starting Salary: $69,541 with benefits and uniforms

Applications must have official sealed college transcripts or be sent electronically directly from the college or Military DD214/DD215 and the non-refundable processing fee attached. Mail or hand deliver the application and requirements to the Will County Merit Commission office at the address listed on the application before the deadline. There is a drop box at the front of the Public Safety Complex that is available 24/7.

All applicants will be notified by email with the test details after their application has been reviewed and accepted.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office is an equal opportunity employer.