Sheriff’s Office Announces Second Deputy Tests Positive with COVID-19
Will County Sheriff's Office/ss
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that the second positive Covid-19 case has been confirmed within the department. On Friday, March 27th, the male deputy called in sick and stated that he was experiencing Covid symptoms. He self-quarantined at home and went for testing. He received his positive results after 10 days.
The deputy is currently assigned to the Will County Courthouse and travels throughout the courthouse during his daily duties. Since his self-quarantine, 13 days ago, there have been no other reported courthouse deputies or employees with symptoms.
The Sheriff’s Office reported its first deputy with Covid-19 on April 6th. That deputy remains at home and is recovering.