Shooting In Joliet, Victim Drives Himself To the Hospital

On February 27, 2024, at 2:01 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to the 100 block of Key Court for a report of shots fired. While Officers were arriving to the scene, a Chevrolet Impala was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed. Officers followed the vehicle to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center and observed the driver exit the vehicle and go into the hospital. Officers made contact with the vehicle’s 27-year-old male driver in the hospital and learned that he had been shot in the chest and right leg. It is believed that the victim was shot while in or near a vehicle in the 100 block of Key Court . The victim was treated at the hospital in stable condition.

Following a canvass of the area, Officers determined that a residence in the 100 block of Key Court was also struck by the gunfire. No other injuries were reported from the shooting.

This is an active investigation in its early stages as Joliet Police Detectives work to identify a suspect or suspects. If anyone has information related to this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. They can also contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/ if they wish to remain anonymous.