Sister Jeanne Bessette Postpones Radio Interview Following Meeting With Illinois Nurses Association

Our Lade of Angels Retirement Home Photo by: Evan Bredeson

WJOL was scheduled to discuss the possible closure of Our Lady of Angels in Joliet with Sister Jean Bessette this morning but the president of the Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate, and chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home has since declined. Sister Jeanne released this statement to WJOL.

Today Our Lady of Angels met with The Illinois Nurses Association, the union which represents a number of OLA employees, to discuss a possible closure. The union wants to help OLA explore ways to stay open. We need some time to consider their proposals before we make any public statements. If we ultimately find that we have no choice but to close — entirely for financial reasons — we will give everyone advance notice, and we will work with the union, the employees, every resident and family to ensure a smooth transition.

As first reported on WJOL, Our Lady of Angels could close as early as January of 2023. To read the entire story click here.