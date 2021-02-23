Six Flags Great America Plans To Reopen With Rides April 24th
A closed sign is seen at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Saturday, May 2, 2020. Six Flags Great America won't be opening this month. The company says their 2020 season will not begin until mid-May at the earliest amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee is planning to reopen with rides on April 24th. Officials say they are working closely with the Illinois Department of Commerce to finalize opening guidelines for the theme park. Six Flags wasn’t allowed to have rides in operation in late November, when it opened for the Holiday in the Park season. Officials already have approval from state and local leaders to open the Hurricane Harbor water park on May 29th. Health and safety protocols will be in place.