Six Flags To Offer 50K Free Tickets To Encourage Vaccinations
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Six Flags Great America will offer 50-thousand free tickets to their theme parks in Gurnee and Rockford to newly vaccinated Illinois residents. The value of the donated tickets is four-million-dollars. Some of the tickets will be given away outside the Gurnee park. Other tickets will be given out by local health departments in the north suburbs, along with other community groups in Cook County. The latest vaccine incentive announcement follows the federal authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.