Sneak Peak Into Essington Road Linking Up With Hassert In Bolingbrook

Source: YouTube

Essington Road has been closed since the beginning of the summer. The closure is from Rodeo Drive to Hassert Boulevard. The Village of Bolingbrook says that Essington Road will be reconstructed and realigned at Hassert so motorists can now make a left onto Hassert. The road will now curve west and link up with Naperville-Plainfield Road when it reopens. It’s scheduled to reopen in the summer, but only a few weeks of summer left no word on the exact re-opening date. Townhouses are being built along the west side of Essington Road where formerly it was corn fields.