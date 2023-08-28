1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Sneak Peak Into Essington Road Linking Up With Hassert In Bolingbrook

August 28, 2023 6:23AM CDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Essington Road has been closed since the beginning of the summer. The closure is from Rodeo Drive to Hassert Boulevard. The Village of Bolingbrook says that Essington Road will be reconstructed and realigned at Hassert so motorists can now make a left onto Hassert. The road will now curve west and link up with Naperville-Plainfield Road when it reopens. It’s scheduled to reopen in the summer, but only a few weeks of summer left no word on the exact re-opening date. Townhouses are being built along the west side of Essington Road where formerly it was corn fields.

Essington Road Bolingbrook/md
Essington Road Bolingbrook/md
View of Plainfield/Naperville Road from Essington Road/md
Essington Road near Plainfield/Naperville Road/md

Popular Posts

1

Chicagoland Speedway To Re-Open For SuperMotocross World Championship™
2

Amazon workers record dangerous temperatures in Will County warehouse, advocates warn that the issue is not isolated
3

Crash Has Westbound I-80 Closed In Joliet
4

Big Announcement From Will County Sheriff's Deputy Chief
5

Joliet Woman in her 60's Arrested For Selling Drugs

Recent Posts