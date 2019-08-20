Spanish Community Center Wants Everyone Counted In 2020 Census
"We Count 2020" Kick Off Meeting
A “We Count 2020” Census meeting was held at the Nowell Park Recreation Center, hosted by the Spanish Community Center today. The Spanish Community Center is committed to focusing efforts on Joliet and Crest Hill’s eight “Hard to Count” (HTC) tracts within Will County. They invite members across public and private sectors to raise awareness of the
importance of getting a complete count for the upcoming 2020 U.S. Census survey.
They also invite leaders in the community to attend and “sign the pledge” to be counted and participate in the Complete Count Committee for the cities of Joliet and Crest Hill.
