Splash Station In Joliet Closed To The Public

Splash Station in Joliet is closed to the public. After the Joliet Park District’s referendum didn’t pass and a subsidy of 120 thousand dollars didn’t get approved from the Joliet City Council the water park is closing to the public. Splash Station has never operated in the black. The lazy river has far too many blind spots and needs several lifeguards. Unfortunately the 93 summer students hired for Splash Station will be out of a summer job. While the Park district could try to absorb some of those hired into other positions, most will need to find new summer jobs.

Some camps may still be held at Splash Station like the Sunshine & Rainbows day camp expected go on as scheduled.