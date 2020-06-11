Sports Betting Takes Another Step Forward in Will County
In this Nov. 18, 2019 photo, patrons visit a betting kiosk in the sports betting area of Twin River Casino in Lincoln, R.I. Legalized sports betting's rapid march across the U.S. could face some bigger tests in 2020. Less than two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling opened the door to sportsbooks outside Nevada, they have been legalized in states that are home to about one-third of the nation's population. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Illinois has taken one step closer to allowing sports gambling in Will County. Hollywood Casino Joliet was one of seven casinos that have been approved for a Master Sports Wagering license. The Argosy in Alton, Hollywood Casino in Aurora, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin and the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino were all also unanimously approved along with Joliet by the board for four-year licenses that expire in June 2024. A Master Sports Wagering license allows a casino to conduct sports betting either at its facility in person or you are allowed to place wagers over the internet or via a mobile application. The cost of a Master Sports Wagering license is currently $10 million.