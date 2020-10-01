State Kicks Off Program To Help Small Businesses With Health And Safety Concerns
FILE - In this May 22, 2020 file photo, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions from the media, from his office at the Illinois State Capitol, in Springfield, Ill., in front of a painting painting depicting a political debate in Charleston, Ill., on Sept. 18, 1858 between Stephen A. Douglas and Abraham Lincoln. (Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register via AP, Pool File)/The State Journal-Register via AP)
The Illinois Department of Labor is launching free COVID-19 safety training for small businesses during the pandemic. State Labor Director Michael Kleinik says the program is called Back to Business Illinois and is for businesses with up to 250 employees. Consultants will advise on protecting both workers and customers. For more information log on at Illinois-dot-gov-slash-worksafe.