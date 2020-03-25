State Police Clarifies Enforcement Of Stay-At-Home Order
Illinois State Police/DeAnn Falat
The Illinois State Police put out a statement Tuesday about how the stay-at-home order from the state will be enforced. ISP says it will work with local police departments to enforce the order, but is asking for people to commit themselves to adhering to it. The state police says law enforcement is more likely to intervene if they witness or receive reports of: crowds of people gathering, flagrant violations, and employees being inappropriately asked to report to work in-person.