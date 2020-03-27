Stateville Correctional Center May Be Dealing with Covid-19 Issues
WJOL has learned of a situation that may be growing at the Stateville Correctional Center as it pertains to Covid-19. On Wednesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that two Corrections Officers and an inmate had tested positive for Covid-19. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital.
WJOL has now learned from sources at the prison that the situation may be much worse inside the walls. Multiple sources to WJOL have shared details regarding long wait times for inmates to get into the infirmary as well at least a possibility of up to 90 individuals possibly being infected. Concerns have been expressed if such an outbreak occurred if it could put unneeded stress on local hospitals.
This news comes after Governor J.B. Pritzker issued an executive order which is halting the admission to the Department of Corrections from state county jails. WJOL has reached out to the Illinois Department of Corrections for comment and will update when more information is available.