Stop NorthPoint to Hold Press Conference in Chicago

Mar 2, 2021 @ 1:46pm

Stop NorthPoint along with Allen Lynch, the Allen J. Lynch MoH Veterans Foundation General Counsel, Andrew Tangenand  and attorney Bob Fioretti will hold a press conference to address the Governor Wednesday to voice their continued objections to the Compass Business Park otherwise known as the NorthPoint Project.

In December of last year the Joliet City Council approved the annexation of more than 1,300 acres of land for the development. Stop NorthPoint has made the argument that the plans would detrimental to the nearby Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. According to the group, tomorrow’s press conference is to correct factual errors about the the threat to the Cemetery, Encourage Governor J.B. Pritzker to protect the cemetery, keep the proposed bridge in local control and more.

Tomorrow’s press conference from Stop NorthPoint will take place at 10:00a.m. at the Prizker Military Museum and Library on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. Find more online at WJOL.com.

