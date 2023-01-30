Strike Vote Set For Today For United Center Concession Workers
January 30, 2023 11:29AM CST
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Concessions, food, and beverage workers at Chicago’s United Center are expected to vote today on whether to strike. Food service provider Levy and the union are currently negotiating. Last month, workers filed several complaints with the city, state, and federal agencies alleging a number of labor law violations by Levy at United Center. Stadium employees are seeking better access to health insurance and higher pay.