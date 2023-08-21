1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Homer Glen Art Teacher Fired By School Board

August 21, 2023 1:52PM CDT
A southwest suburban school board is dismissing a controversial art teacher.  The Homer Community Consolidated District 33 C announced the firing of the instructor last night effective immediately. Some parents say the teacher, who was hired to work at William Butler Elementary and three other schools, posted some questionable things on social media.  Other parents also criticized the  school board claiming they didn’t do their due diligence in vetting the instructor before hiring them.

