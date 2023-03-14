1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Suburban Chicago Man Indicted for COVID-19 Testing Fraud Scheme

March 14, 2023 1:00PM CDT
(AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

A suburban Chicago man is being indicted by a federal grand jury for a COVID-19 testing fraud scheme.  Prosecutors say Zishan Alvi faces charges of wire fraud and theft of government funds for submitting fraudulent claims for reimbursement on tests which were never performed, performed improperly, or were already paid for by the client.  Alvi co-owned and operated Laboratory A in Chicago.  During its operation, Laboratory A obtained over 83-million-dollars from the Health Resources and Services Administration Uninsured Program as payment for COVID tests purportedly performed.

