Suburban School District Cancels In-Person Learning Due To COVID

Rich Township High School District 227 is canceling in-person learning for the next two weeks after at least two people tested positive for Covid-19. The south suburban school district didn’t specify whether the people who tested positive were students. The district will move to remote learning during the 14-day quarantine period beginning on Monday and return to full in-person instruction October 18th. To prepare, today will be an emergency school closure day. All school buildings and district offices will undergo a deep cleaning.