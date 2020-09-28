Sunday Night Shooting in Joliet Leaves One Wounded
Joliet Police car/md
A shooting in Joliet on Sunday night has left one man in critical condition. It was just after 7:00pm that authorities were called to 400 block of South Raynor after receiving a report of shots fired. When authorities arrived they discovered a 28-year-old man, in an unresponsive state, in a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. The victim had a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to AMITA St. Joseph Medical Center. The incident is currently under investigation.