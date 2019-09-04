Sunny Hill Nursing Home Names New Administrator
Residents, staff, and local officials joined August 25 to celebrate the retirement of Becky Haldorson, who has served on the administrative staff of Sunny Hill Nursing Home since 2005.
Haldorson helped cultivate the resident-focused approach for managing Sunny Hill. One of the many resident-focused approaches in effect at Sunny Hill is the Resident Interview Panel. This idea took root and was an inspiration while Haldorson was President and founding member of the Illinois Pioneer Coalition. Residents are active participants in the interview process and approval of staff being hired to care for them and work in their home. She was also an active participant in the Friends of Sunny Hill, a non-profit group comprised of family members, staff, and community members who provide support for the residents through friendship and fundraising.
Margaret (Maggie) McDowell, who has served as Assistant Administrator since October 2018, has become the new Administrator. McDowell has a wealth of knowledge in skilled nursing and long term care and said she is looking forward to this new position.
With more than 30 years of nursing experience in various management capacities, McDowell recently served as the Director of Nursing at Holy Family Villa, a Catholic Charities Archdiocese of Chicago skilled nursing facility. In this management role, McDowell managed professional standards of practice and provided the highest quality of care possible to satisfy the physical, social, psychological and spiritual needs of each resident. Working directly with Haldorson for the past year, McDowell has learned firsthand the overall operations and management of Sunny Hill.
For more information about Sunny Hill Nursing Home and the services it provides, visit the website: https://www.willcountyillinois.com/County-Offices/Special-Services/Sunny-Hill-Nursing-Home or call (815) 727-8710.