Capitol Police Officer Dies After Breach Outside Capitol

Apr 2, 2021 @ 1:26pm
Troops stand guard after a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

One U.S. Capitol Police officer is dead after a security breach outside the Capitol.

Another officer was injured and the lone suspect has died after being shot.  Police say a car rammed the two officers and crashed into a barrier.  The driver jumped out with a knife and was shot by police.  Metro DC Police Chief Robert Contee said the breach and threat are thought to have involved only the one suspect.

The officer and suspect have not been identified and motive is unknown.  Chief Contee noted that there does not appear to be any link to terrorism.  The Capitol and surrounding office buildings were immediately put on lockdown.  DC National Guard troops were quickly deployed to the Capitol to assist police.  Security has been greatly enhanced since the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitol.  The House and Senate are not in session this week and the normal population of the vast Capitol campus is greatly diminished.

